FACT CHECK: Davao City coastal bypass road not a Marcos Jr. pet project

Some posts on Facebook claiming that the recently opened Davao City Coastal Bypass Road (DCCBR) was a project of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. were misleading.

On July 1, Marcos, PBBM or BBM to his supporters, led the inauguration of DCCBR’s Segment A, which spanned 8.019 kilometers from Bago Aplaya to Tulip Drive.

The misleading claims were posted on Facebook groups The 31 Million Movement and KBL (Kilusang Bagong Lipunan), with a combined followers of about 100,000.

Both are pro-Marcos groups.

Facebook user Didith Bagona Reyes post on July 2 reads: “Marami n talagang n gawang PROYEKTO s Apo BBM” (BBM has really completed a lot of projects already).

The misleading post included the live video of the event titled “Inauguration of Davao City Coastal Bypass Road Segment A.” Clicking the video will lead to the livestream of the event at the verified Facebook page Bongbong Marcos, which is followed by at least 7.4 million users.

During the event, Marcos, however, credited immediate former President Rodrigo Duterte for the realization of the coastal bypass road project.

“Of extreme importance to the completion of this project, we must acknowledge my predecessor, someone who was a central part — instrumental, central part to bringing us here all today, the former President, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte,” Marcos said.

The former President was absent during the launching, which his daughter Vice President Sara Duterte and son Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte attended.

Construction of the coastal bypass road started in 2017, during the term of Rodrigo Duterte and when Sara Duterte was city mayor.

The 17.783-kilometer coastal road stretches from junction Davao-Cotabato Road, passing through the coastal lines of Bago Aplaya, Matina Aplaya (Times Beach), Roxas Avenue section to Santa Ana Wharf and then R. Castillo.

The other portions of the road project include Segment B – Times Beach to Roxas Avenue, 4.435 kilometers; Segment C – Roxas Avenue to Sta. Ana Wharf, 1.754 kilometers; and Segment D – Sta. Ana Wharf to R. Castillo, 3.575 kilometers.

The DPWH estimated it had accomplished 94.88% of the entire project, with a total budget allocation of P24.551 billion since the project started.

The project is eyed for completion by 2025.

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes leads or suggestions from the public to potential fact-check stories. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)