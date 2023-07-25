OurVote2022logo
Fallen bridge kills 5, injures 2 in Davao City

-

A bridge collapses while undergoing construction in Barangay Malamba, Marilog District, Davao City Monday afternoon, 24 July 2023, killing five persons and wounding two others. Photo courtesy of the Davao City Police Office

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 July) – A steel bridge undergoing construction in Sitio Kibakak, Barangay Malamba, Marilog District here collapsed at around 3:30 p.m. Monday, killing five people and wounding two others, an official of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said Tuesday.

Citing initial reports, Capt. Hazel Tuazon, DCPO spokesperson, said the bridge suddenly collapsed for “still unknown reason,” its debris falling down 60 feet into the river.

At least seven workers of the contractor, Bojus Sun Builders & Supply Corporation, were trapped under the pile of debris, she said.

Tuazon said the workers were working on the side panel using a boom truck directly below the bridge when it gave in.

She identified the casualties as masons Cris Napao, 44, and Jay Bangonan, 22; Jimboy Liga, 28, a boom truck operator; Elmer Sayson, 44, a foreman; and Rolando Abing, 40, married, a laborer.

She said that personnel of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management office were dispatched to the incident and immediately recovered the bodies of Bangonan and Abing.

The cadavers of Liga, Sayson and Napao were retrieved Tuesday morning, she said.

The injured workers were identified as Meljay Bero, 29, a laborer, and Jonathan Dispo, 38, a mason.

Both were rushed to the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) for treatment. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

