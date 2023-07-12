Former Maguindanao Sur vice mayor, dad killed in ambush

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 13 July)—A former lady vice mayor of Maguindanao del Sur died on the spot in an ambush in Sultan Kudarat province on Tuesday while her wounded father later expired in a hospital, belated reports said.

Sittie Jinn Utto Lumenda, former vice mayor of Rajah Buayan, Maguindanao del Sur. From the Facebook page of Sittie Jinn Utto Lumenda

Major Jethro Doligas, chief of police of Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat, identified the victims as Sittie Jinn Utto Lumenda, former vice mayor of the municipality of Rajah Buayan, and her father, Datu Jonathan Lumenda.

Doligas said over radio DXMY Cotabato City that the former vice mayor, known as “Ate Kamahalan,” was driving the family-owned Toyota pickup truck when gunmen fired from the left side of the road around 1 p.m. Tuesday in Barangay Pinguiaman in Lambayong.

She died instantly after two bullets hit her left face while her father, who was sitting beside her in the passenger seat, was wounded but later died in the hospital due to severe gunshot wounds, police said.

Doligas said that initial investigation suggests that two or three persons could have staged the ambush.

“The suspects might have followed the victims or they could have waited in the crime scene,” he said.

Investigation is still ongoing while the motive has not yet been established. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)