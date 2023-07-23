DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 23 July) – Senator Risa Hontiveros is Davao City’s most trusted Senator, with Senators Sherwin Gatchalian and Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go ranking second and third, according to the June 2023 survey of the Institute of Popular Opinion of the University of Mindanao.

Hontiveros, national chair of Akbayan and an opposition senator since the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, the city’s long-time mayor, did not win here during the May 2022 elections. She ran under the Robredo-Pangilinan slate.

But in the survey held by the IPO from June 7 to 13, 2023 “to determine Dabawenyos’ awareness and trust (in) the Philippine national leaders,” she posted an 83% awareness rating.

The survey had 1,200 respondents from the city’s three districts “based on a scientific predefined inclusion and exclusion criteria” with sampling set at 95% confidence level and 2.5% margin of error.

In terms of awareness, Go, a Dabawenyo, topped the list among 23 senators with 91% of residents aware of him, followed by Raffy Tulfo (87%), Robin Padilla (85%), Hontiveros (83%) and Imee Marcos (81%).

But in terms of trust, Hontiveros topped with 28% net trust rating in June 2023, compared with -30% net trust rating in June 2022.

Gatchalian is the second most trusted Senator (24%) followed by Go (22%), Grace Poe (21%) and Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, also a Dabawenyo, with a 20% net trust rating.

Tulfo’s net trust rating is 19%, Padilla’s is 1%, and Marcos’ is 3%.

Last year, Go and dela Rosa were the “most trusted senior member of the Senate” with a net trust rating of 56.7% followed by del Rosa (50%) and Imee Marcos (38.6%).

Senator Francis Tolentino has the least awareness rating (60%) as of June 2023, while Senator Bong Revilla is the least trusted (-24).

Net trust, according to the IPO survey is ‘much trust’ minus ‘no trust.’

This year, more than half (51%) of the Dabawenyos trust Hontiveros “much,” 27% have “slight trust” in her while 23% said they do not trust her (“no trust”), for a net trust rating of 28%.

Last year, more than half (55.7) of the Dabawenyos did not trust Hontiveros, only 26.2% had “much trust” in her while 18.1% slightly trusted her, giving her a net trust rating of -30%.

Forty-three per cent of Dabawenyos trust Gatchalian “much,” 39% trust him “slightly” while 19% do not trust him, for a net trust rating of 24%.Last year, his net trust rating was 30%.

Go’s net trust rating last year was 57%. This year, it slid to 22%.

Forty-nine percent of Dabawenyos said they trust Go “much,” 24% slightly trust him while 27% do not trust him, or a net trust rating of 22%.

Last year, Senator Grace Poe’s net trust rating was 16%. This year, it rose to 21%.

Last year, Senator dela Rosa’s net trust rating was 50%. This year, it slid to 20%. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)