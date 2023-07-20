Lawyers’ group lauds ICC on denial of PH gov’t plea against resumption of ‘war on drugs’ probe

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 20 July)—The Union of Peoples’ Lawyers in Mindanao (UPLM) lauded the ruling of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Appeals Chamber to deny the Philippine government’s plea against the resumption of the investigation on the controversial “war on drugs” during the administration of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

In an emailed statement, UPLM chair Antonio C. Azarcon said that they expressed their profound appreciation for the recent decision of ICC, allowing Prosecutor Karim Khan to proceed with his investigation into the possible human rights violations related to the enforcement of anti-illegal drug campaign of former President Duterte.

“Having experienced the grave loss of loved ones in what were referred to as ‘nanlaban’ police operations or ‘vigilante’ death squad killings, which have also claimed the lives of members of the legal profession, Mindanao shares a deep desire for justice and accountability,” he said.

Azarcon called on the former President to fully cooperate with the investigation.

“This is an opportune moment for former President Rodrigo R. Duterte and his co-accused to demonstrate their resolve and face the ICC, cooperating fully to establish the truth and to serve the ends of justice,” he said.

Azarcon added that the ICC ruling serves as a strong reminder to states that while they may attempt to use procedural remedies to delay justice, yet the day of reckoning and accountability will inevitably come.

He said that the intervention of international bodies like the ICC may not be necessary if only governments like the Philippines sincerely adhere to the implementation of domestic laws and advance the promotion and protection of human rights

Azarcon said the group reaffirmed its commitment to support and fully cooperate with the ICC investigation in the pursuit of justice for the victims of the war on drugs and their grief-stricken families.

He said seeking accountability is an “essential step towards ending the climate of impunity for human rights violations in the Philippines.”

“We call upon the Marcos administration to demonstrate unwavering commitment to human rights and the fight against impunity by faithfully adhering to its international legal obligations to cooperate with the court’s investigation,” Azarcon said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)