Marcos: Davao City’s coastal road will address traffic congestion, drive economic growth

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 01 July) — The opening of the first segment of the P33.8-billion Davao City Coastal Road will not only address the growing concern of traffic congestion but also further drive the economic growth of this city, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Saturday.

In his speech at the inauguration of the coastal road project’s 8.019 kilometer Segment A from Bago Aplaya to Tulip Drive, Marcos said the project was envisioned to make progress “more inclusive and more relevant to everyone’s daily life” through a highly interconnected road network.

President Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte take the lead vehicle, followed by Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte and Senator Imee Marcos during the drive-through to formally open the 8-kilometer Segment A of the Davao City Coastal Bypass Road on Saturday, 01 July 2023. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Started in 2017 under then President Rodrigo R. Duterte, the project is part of the goal of the government to connect all the country’s major islands under the Philippine High Standard Highway Network Program.

Vice President Sara Duterte, Senator Imee Marcos, Mayor Sebastian Duterte, Vice Mayor Jay Melchor Quitain Jr., and other key officials of the national government graced the opening of Segment A.

This segment was initially opened to pedestrians only in January 2022 and has since attracted a number of visitors, many of them joggers, bicyclists, and other individuals doing fitness activities. Effective July 1, 2023, the segment is open to motorists.

“And while we are opening the first (8.019-km.) of the more than 17-kilometer project, we expect this to already provide some relief to Mindanawons, especially those who wish access to downtown Davao,” Marcos said.

Effective 01 July 2023, the first segment of the Davao City Coastal Bypass Road Project., an eight-kilometer stretch from Bago Aplaya to Tulip Drive, is now open to motorists. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

The first segment of the Davao Coastal Bypass Road finally opens to motorists effective 01 July 2023. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

He said the project would aid in transporting goods in and out of the city, making access to basic necessities easier for communities, for businesses, and for consumers.

He said the coastal road project also features walkways, bicycle lanes, linear park, and public spaces that “our people need for our comfort, happiness, and well-being.”

“I can already imagine the locals and especially our tourists taking a stroll and looking at the view, feeling the breeze coming in from the coast, and taking with them the energy and peace they need to go about with their daily lives with memories of Davao City and the Philippines,” he said.

He said the road project, which protects communities against storm surges, is a “well-thought-out master plan.”

Marcos urged the DPWH to strive to finish the remaining segments on schedule “so that our people may reap and truly enjoy the maximum benefits of your hard work.”

DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan said the first segment would have “a significant impact in addressing the traffic congestion problems inside the central business district of Davao City.”

He said the agency would continue to implement the remaining sections until totally completed under the “Build Better More” Infrastructure Development Program, which seeks to address traffic congestion problems and provide an efficient road network to reduce transport and logistic costs.

The 17.783-kilometer coastal road stretches from Jct. Davao-Cotabato Road, passing through the coastal lines of Bago Aplaya, Matina Aplaya (Times Beach), Roxas Avenue section to Santa Ana Wharf and then R. Castillo.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Secretary Manuel Bonoan of the Department of Public Works and Highways unveil the commemorative marker to formally open the first segment of the Davao Coastal Bypass Road on 01 July 2023 in Davao City. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

The other portions of the road project include Segment B – Times Beach to Roxas Avenue, 4.435 kilometers; Segment C – Roxas Avenue to Sta. Ana Wharf, 1.754 kilometers; and Segment D – Sta. Ana Wharf to R. Castillo, 3.575 kilometers.

The DPWH estimates it has accomplished 94.88% of the entire project, with a total budget allocation of P24.551 billion since the project started.

The project is eyed for completion by 2025.

According to DPWH, the coastal road project will serve as “a bypass road, a coastal shore protection and breakwater that protects the city from sea wave actions, water surges and shore erosion.” (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews / MindaNews)