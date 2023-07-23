Marcos’ net trust rating in Davao City: from 49.5% last year to 1% this year; Sara’s from 78.1% to 46%

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 23 July) – A year after taking over as President and Vice President, the net trust ratings of Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Sara Duterte of the UniTeam have dropped considerably in Davao City, results of the survey conducted by the Institute of Popular Opinion (IPO) of the University of Mindanao show.

IPO said Marcos’ net trust rating of only 1% as of June 2023 is “alarming,” compared with last year’s 49.5% or “good, almost very good.”

Vice President Sara Duterte’s net trust rating also went down, from “excellent” (78.1%) last year to “good” (46%) this year.

Photos from official pages of Bongbong Marcos, Inday Sara Duterte, Supreme Court PH, Migs Zubiri, and Martin Romualdez.

The survey was conducted from June 7 to 13, 2023 to determine Dabawenyos’ awareness and trust in national leaders. The survey had 1,200 respondents from the three political districts in Davao City “based on a scientific predefined inclusion and exclusion criteria” with sampling set at 95% confidence level and 2.5% margin of error.

Marcoses and Dutertes President Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte take the lead vehicle, followed by Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte and Senator Imee Marcos during the drive-through to formally open the 8-kilometer Segment 1 of the Davao City Coastal Bypass Road on Saturday, 01 July 2023. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

In terms of awareness, the IPO said 91% of the respondents are aware that Marcos is President, 93% that Sara Duterte is Vice President, 69% that Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri is Senate President, 55% that Rep. Martin Romualdez is House Speaker, and 33% that the Chief Justice is Alexander Gesmundo.

But in terms of trust, only 33% of Dabawenyos trust Marcos “much” (“much trust”), 35% trust him slightly (“slight trust”) while 32% do not trust him (“lack of trust”), for a net trust rating of only 1%.

Net trust, according to the IPO survey is ‘much trust’ minus ‘no trust.’

Last year, in its June 22 to July 1 survey, the IPO recorded that 64.3% of Dabawenyos trusted Marcos “much,” 21% trusted him slightly and only 14.8% did not trust him at all, accounting for a net trust rating of 49.5%.

More than half of the Dabawenyos (64.3%) trusted him “much” a year ago but this number dropped to only 33% this year.



The number of Dabawenyos who don’t trust him more than doubled, from 14.8% last year, to 32% this year.

The net trust rating of Vice President Sara slid by 32 percentage points. The daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte served as Vice Mayor here from 2007 to 2010, mayor from 2010 to 2013 and 2016 to 2022.

Last year, 81% of Dabawenyos said they trust Vice President Duterte “much,” 8.1% slightly trusted her while only 2.9% did not trust her, giving her a net trust rating of 78.1%.



Fewer Dabawenyos gave her a “trust much” rating this year compared with last year while more Dabawenyos do not trust her now compared with a year ago.

This year, only 61% of Dabawenyos trust Vice President Duterte “much” from last year’s 81%, 24% trust her slightly from 8.1% last year while 15% do not trust her, from only 2.9% last year, accounting for a net trust rating of 46%.

Twenty-five per cent of Dabawenyos trust Senate President Zubiri “much,” 50% trust him slightly and 25% do not trust him at all.

Twenty per cent of Dabawenyos trust Speaker Romualdez “much,” 41% slightly trust him and 39% do not trust him at all, while 21% of Dabawenyos trust Chief Justice Gesmundo “much,” 55% slightly trust him and 24% do not trust him. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)