Psychologists warn they may have to close clinics because of ‘stringent’ requirements

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 13 July)—The Psychological Association of the Philippines (PAP)-Southern Mindanao Chapter has expressed alarm over some provisions of the resolution issued by the Professional Regulatory Board (PRB) of Psychology last June 22 as it will force several clinics to close shop.

A psychologist from the Center for Psychological Extension and Research Services (COPERS) of the Ateneo de Davao University interacts with one of the young survivors of Typhoon Pablo in New Bataan, Compostela Valley Province during a psychosocial therapy session. MindaNews file photo by RUBY THURSDAY MORE

Resolution No. 4 was issued to implement Section 33 (b) of Republic Act 10029, also known as the “Philippine Psychology Act of 2009,” which imposes a set of “stringent” requirements for the issuance of “permit to operate a psychology or psychometrics office, center, clinic, or facility” effective July 13.

In a statement emailed to MindaNews on Thursday, Dr. Maria Isabel Lemen, PAP-Southern Mindanao chair, questioned the resolution for its vagueness, which leaves room for “misinterpretation, misunderstanding, and abuse of authority.”

The new regulation is “unlawful, oppressive and unjust” and reflects a “punitive spirit of regulation,” which can potentially affect the country, particularly in far-flung communities, as there will only be a few professionals who can practice, she said.

The resolution requires that the head of the Psychological Services Unit (PSU) “must be a registered and licensed Psychologist who possesses a master’s degree in Psychology, with at least seven years of experience as a Psychologist, three years of which is in a supervisory capacity.”

“Many centers will have to close because of the seven-year requirement. Those in far-flung areas in Mindanao will no longer be able to have access to mental health services that are currently being provided by psychologists who have passed the board examination but have not yet reached the seven-year requirement,” she said.

Lemen feared that the requirement could disenfranchise around 1,700 psychologists who have certificates of registration and Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) IDs.

“The requirement for the board exams is more intended for clinical psychology and by default, it has been assumed that any person who passes the board or has been certified by the board under the grandfather’s clause who holds both the Certificate of Registration and PRC IDs may practice,” she said.

Dr. Gail Ilagan, former chair of Department of Psychology at the Ateneo de Davao University who now practices psychology part time, stressed that if the Board pushes through with the implementation of the implementing rules and regulations, there is no one who can administer the tests on candidate soldiers and government applicants, who can treat soldiers with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and who can work with children and women survivors of abuse/exploitation/ trafficking, prisoners, and suicidal individuals.

She said the vacuum would be filled by social workers and non-government organization volunteers who are not covered by the regulation of the Board.

“Compounding the problem of the lack of psychologists in the country is this PRB’s habit of postponing scheduled board exams. It also does not have the habit of ensuring optimal testing conditions, despite the profession’s vaunted expertise at testing and assessment. But with this resolution, what now is the point of getting a license (not) to practice,” Ilagan said.

Ilagan added that the resolution would impact them “with the need to supervise ‘junior’ psychologists.”

She added that the “resolution requires supervision to be a constant presence when psychological services and assessment are rendered.”

“In effect, it would mean a severe reduction in the delivery of crucial psychological services, especially in Mindanao, and most especially in government offices. A hypothetical supervisor cannot bilocate all across these islands and still be able to handle his or her own caseload,” she said.

The resolution requires the “physical presence” of the head of the PSU when psychology-related activities are conducted, Lemen said.

With three days left before its effectivity, she said many centers would shut down, affecting several areas in the country because there will only be a small number of psychologists who can qualify the requirements under the new resolution.

Lemen also questioned the provision requiring offices, clinics, or facilities to employ a certain number of psychometricians.

Under Section 3, the offices, clinics, or facilities with 30 clients per day are required to hire at least one psychometrician, those with 30 to 60 clients per day must hire two, those with 60 to 90 clients per day must hire three, and those with 90 to 120 clients per day should hire four.

“Many will now have to employ a certain number of psychometricians to conduct assessment, which could also be problematic when testing is seasonal,” Lemen said.

She said that the strict requirements even cover facilities attached to schools/universities, churches, hospitals/health institutions, government institutions/agencies which must secure a permit to operate from the Board.

“Overall, the tenor of the IRR seems to be more of policing rather than working together with psychology professionals,” Lemen lamented.

She said this does not support and, in fact, impedes the growth of psychology as a profession.

She added that the IRR seems to be “unconstitutional and overreaching,” as most establishments conducting psychological assessment, be they public or private, will now be regulated by the Board.

“If the law disqualifies most of us,” Lemen said, “we have to voluntarily desist as law abiding citizens.”

She said the Board does not provide a timeline “for application and being granted a permit.”

She also warned that all memoranda of agreement with organizations and government facilities that cannot afford to hire a full-time psychologist would be rendered null and void.

“Many clinics will therefore have to shut down and reopen until the applications have been approved and signed by the Chairperson of the Board,” Lemen said.

She added that the implementation of the resolution must be set aside, pending a thorough consultation and “without prejudice to revising those provisions that are untenable and grossly ignorant of the context of the practice of psychology in the Philippines.” (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)