Rehab of bad roads in Agusan-Davao highway starts next year

TANDAG, Surigao del Sur (MindaNews / 28 July)—Rep. Romeo S. Momo, of Surigao del Sur’s 1st District, announced that the rehabilitation of the dilapidated section of the Daang Maharlika national highway, stretching from Trento to Sibagat town in Agusan del Sur, is scheduled to commence next year.

A 10-wheeler truck full of falcata logs along the highway in San Francisco, Agusan del Sur. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

The project, estimated to cost P5 billion, will be initiated once the funds are released, the congressman told MindaNews Wednesday.

The initiative came after Momo advised officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to create a specialized program to address the deteriorating road conditions along the stretch from San Francisco to Trento towns in Agusan del Sur.

The sorry state of this highway segment has drawn criticism from netizens, with online comments denouncing the condition of the road, even in the wake of spending on events like the recent Naliyagan Festival.

Agusan del Sur Gov. Santiago Cane Jr. clarified that the rehabilitation of the Maharlika Highway is not a project under the provincial government but falls within the domain of the DPWH.

Although Momo is legislator of the nearby province of Surigao del Sur, he is chair of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Public Works and Highways.

Momo, a former DPWH undersecretary, also advised the DPWH to reconsider the thickness of the concrete road pavement, recommending an increase from 9-10 inches to 12-14 inches to ensure greater durability, with a projected lifespan of 30-40 years.

Repair efforts for this section of the highway will align with a proposed multi-billion-peso loan from the Asian Development Bank. This loan aims to expand the Agusan-Davao Daang Maharlika Highway, adding two more lanes on each side. However, the exact loan amount remains undisclosed as it is still in the planning stages.

Engineer Ben Alden Serna, the DPWH District II chief, expressed challenges in maintaining the highway due to budget cuts, with their allocation reduced from P60 million to just P20 million last year.

Momo attributed the premature deterioration of the road to fault lines affecting certain portions of the highway and the overloading of 10-wheeler trucks. Based on observations during their time at the DPWH Caraga Regional Office, they noticed cracks in some parts of the road after earthquakes or storms. Notably, the damage is more pronounced on the right lane heading north due to overloaded trucks transporting falcata logs.

With the scheduled rehabilitation and planned expansion, the authorities hope to improve the condition and durability of the Daang Maharlika highway for safer and smoother travel for all users. (Chris V. Panganiban / MindaNews)