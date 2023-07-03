Sheikh Udasan, first Bangsamoro Grand Mufti, passes away

Image from the Bangsamoro Government Facebook page

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 03 July) – A revered Muslim religious, Sheikh Abuhuraira Abdulrahman Udasan, the first Grand Mufti of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, passed away early Monday morning.

He was 81.

The flags of the national and Bangsamoro governments were flown at half-mast in front of the Office of the Chief Minister building here, to honor the life and works of Udasan.

In its official Facebook page, the Bangsamoro Government, headed by Interim Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, expressed its deep sorrow for the passing of Udasan, who was suffering from an ailment.

The Bangsamoro Mufti will forever be remembered with his selfless struggle to serve and protect the Bangsamoro people, it added.

“May Allah SWT grant him the highest place in Jannah,” the statement said.

In the Islamic tradition, a mufti is a professional jurist who interprets Muslim law, according to the definition of the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

Udasan was born in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao. The son of Udasan Gutem Montok and Sa’Diah Sambelen Abdulrahman, he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree of Da’wah And Islamic Usuloddin (Shariah) at Islamic University Madina in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1971. (MindaNews)