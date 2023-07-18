Suspect in rape-slay of Davao architect killed in police operation

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 18 July) – A suspect in the rape-slay of Architect Vlanche Marie L. Bragas was killed during an alleged shootout with the local police at around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday in Barangay Upper Sirib, Calinan District, Davao City, an official of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said on Tuesday.

The suspect was identified as Jimmy B. Lobiano, a resident of Purok 11 of the same barangay.

City police director Col. Albert Lupaz told reporters during a press conference streamed live over the Facebook page of DCPO that Lobiano was implicated in the rape-slay, after being identified as the person who rented the pedicab or “Ombak” from its owner at the time the crime happened.

Lupaz said the police officers were serving a warrant of arrest issued last July 4 by Judge Dante Baguio of the Davao City Regional Trial Court against Lobiano, in connection with an earlier rape case involving his “differently-abled” niece.

The police officer claimed that Lobiano resisted arrest and opened fire at the authorities, prompting them to “neutralize” the suspect.

“He fired his gun. It is always normal for police to defend themselves,” he said.

Lupaz believed that Lobiano was the remaining “John Doe” in the rape-slay, and with his death, considered it as “case closed.”

He said the Emcor branch in Calinan reported to the police that they confiscated last week the “Ombak” from its owner, who had failed to pay for two months, as it matched the vehicle that was used in the crime.

When investigators checked the vehicle, Lupaz said that they recovered a piece of earring apparently owned by the rape-slay victim. It was found stuck in a small opening at the side portion of the vehicle.

He said the family of the victim confirmed that it was the earring that Bragas wore before the incident.

The vehicle was not cleaned for at least than two months, Lupaz claimed.

He said the owner testified that the vehicle was rented out to Lobiano for P5,000 from May 15 to 17.

Lupaz added that the owner testified that he had no knowledge that his vehicle was used in the crime.

Last June 5, a complaint for rape with homicide was filed against Dennis Roy P. Panzan, Kent Laurence Metegreto Espinoza, Renato Ali Banyansao and another unidentified suspect.

Panzan and Espinosa went missing after they were allegedly taken by unidentified individuals last May 27.

On May 29, Panzan was found in Matina Pangi severely injured. He was brought to the Davao Adventist Hospital on the same day but died.

Espinosa remains missing, Lupaz said.

Bayansao, the driver of “Ombak,” was arrested during a buy-bust operation of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Davao last May 28 at Purok 8 in Calinan, Davao City.

Lupaz believed that some of the suspects must have known each other. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)