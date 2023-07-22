TD Egay now a tropical storm; rains expected in Northern Mindanao, Caraga Region – Pagasa

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 22 July) – Tropical Depression Egay (international name Doksuri) has strengthened into a tropical storm and may intensify into a severe tropical storm within 24 hours, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin on Saturday, Pagasa said Egay was spotted 750 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

“Egay is forecast to intensify into a severe tropical storm in the next 24 hours. Through the forecast period, this tropical cyclone will continue to steadily intensify. It may reach peak Super Typhoon category on Tuesday (July 25) or Wednesday (July 26) while over the Philippine Sea east of Extreme Northern Luzon,” the bulletin said.

The weather disturbance was heading toward Northern Luzon, but the state weather bureau said it will bring windy conditions and scattered rain showers in Northern Mindanao and Carara Region, as well as the western and southern portions of the Visayas, Romblon, and Masbate.

Pagasa said Egay will cause moderate to rough seas over the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao by Sunday.The agency advised mariners of small seacrafts “to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. If inexperienced or operating ill-equipped vessels, avoid navigating in these conditions.” (MindaNews)