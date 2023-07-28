Top NPA leader in NorthMin slain in surprise Army attack

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 28 July)—Army troops killed the top honcho of the New People’s Army in Northern Mindanao as he and his companions were about to settle for the night in Gingoog City late Wednesday afternoon.

Scene of encounter in the mountains of Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental. Inset: Dionisio Micabalo alias “Muling.” Photo courtesy of EastMinCom

Maj. Gen. Jose Maria R Cuerpo, commander of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division, said Dionisio Micabalo alias “Muling” was killed immediately when operatives of the 58th Infantry Battalion surprised the rebels around 5:50 p.m. in Barangay Libertad in Gingoog City.

He said Micabalo was the only casualty in the firefight that lasted 20 minutes. Cuerpo said troops were able to seize his firearm, an AK 47, several magazines and a caliber .22 rifle.

Micabalo’s body was brought to a local funeral parlor in Gingoog City on Thursday where an autopsy was done by the PNP Scene of the Crime Operatives.

“Micabalo was identified by his former comrades who have already surrendered. That is confirmation enough for us,” Cuerpo said.

Micabalo, 61, headed or was the secretary general of the NPA’s North Central Mindanao Regional Committee, the military said. He reportedly figured in several events like release of prisoners of war and sometimes act as spokesperson of the rebels.

Col. Christian Uy, commanding officer of the 58th Infantry Battalion, said his troops were on the trail of Micabalo since three months ago after they learned the rebel leader had transferred to Gingoog City from Bukidnon where he used to operate.

He said two sections of soldiers caught up with the rebels as they set up camp in Barangay Libertad, some 600 meters from the highway.

“The soldiers told me they first saw two armed women and then spotted a lone rebel leaning on a coconut tree. My soldiers fired volley upon volley yet the rebels fired, ensuing a 20-minute gun battle,” Uy said.

With Micabalo dead, Cuerpo said only Ka Maria Malaya, wife of NPA leader George Madlos who was killed by Army troops on Oct. 29, 2021, remains at large among NPA leaders in the region.

“After the dismantling of all seven guerilla fronts under NCMRC since 2020, this is high time and an opportunity for those remaining members to lay down their weapons,” Cuerpo said. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)