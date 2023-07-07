YouTube axes channel of Pastor Quiboloy’s SMNI

A YouTube video of SMNI posted on MindaNews’ website in relation to a fact-checking article on Davao City’s smoking ban ordinance has become unavailable as of Friday (July 7, 2023).

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 7 July) — YouTube has terminated the channel of Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), owned by self-appointed “Son of God” Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, who is facing sex trafficking cases in the United States.

Visits to SMNI’s channel showed tags saying “This account has been terminated for a violation of YouTube’s Terms of Service,” and “Couldn’t find this account.”

This happened just two weeks after Pastor Apollo Quiboloy’s own channel at YouTube was pulled down for violating the social media platform’s community guidelines.

SMNI has been criticized for red-tagging opposition personalities as well as journalists.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte maintains a program at SMNI hosted by Quiboloy himself.

Quiboloy endorsed the tandem of then candidates Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte, daughter of the former president, during the May 2022 elections. (MindaNews)