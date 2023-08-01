1 killed, 3 others injured in Calinan blast; ‘crime of passion,’ says police 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 08 August) – One person was killed while three others were wounded in an explosion at 10:49 p.m. on Monday outside Emragila Restobar at Roman Diaz Street, Barangay Calinan Poblacion, Calinan District Davao City.

Captain Hazel Tuazon, spokesperson of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said on Tuesday that the incident was not a terrorist attack but motivated by a personal grudge, describing it as a “a crime of passion.”

The DCPO identified the fatality as Romnick C. Nortarte, 31, a resident of Sitio Acasia, Barangay Tamugan, Marilog District. Injured were Emilita R. Alegarme, 48, Loribeth Toting Ñocyeo, Female, 50, Rey Caresosa Agliones, 32.

According to Tuazon, initial investigation revealed that as she was leaving the restobar, Alegarme noticed a white plastic bag placed on the window sill.

She said it suddenly exploded when she picked it up.

Victims were immediately rushed to the Southern Philippines Medical Clinic, where Nortarte was declared dead. The other victims are still under observation.

Tuazon told the Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) that an investigation is being conducted to determine the type of explosive that was used.

She said authorities have a suspect on who could be the person behind the explosion but she declined to provide any details, pending the result of the investigation and filing of a complaint before the City Prosecutor’s Office.

Tuazon assured the public’s safety during the month-long celebration of Kadayawan Festival.

She said around 10,000 security forces will be deployed starting Tuesday to secure the city during the festival. (Antonio L. Colina / MindaNews)