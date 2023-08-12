23,054 cops, other gov’t personnel deployed for Kadayawan security

Spectators flock to the Kadayawan Village inside Magsaysay Park in Davao City during the opening of the 38th Kadayawan Festival on August 10, 2023. MindaNews photo

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 12 August) – A total 23,054 personnel from various agencies will be deployed to secure the month-long celebration of the 38th Kadayawan Festival, an official of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said.

Capt. Hazel Tuazon, DCPO spokesperson, told MindaNews that security measures in the city have been beefed up to ensure the safety of residents and tourists who want to witness the festivities.

“The DCPO has doubled the security here to keep the Dabawenyos safe, including the local and international tourists,” she said.

She encouraged the community to immediately report to the authorities suspicious individuals in light of the security cluster’s campaign on “culture of security” to thwart any possible incidents that could harm the public.

She said the deployment included 10,133 from the police, 2,883 from the Task Force Davao, 218 from Joint Task Force Haribon, 210 from the Philippine Coast Guard, 220 from the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, 400 from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, 240 from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit, 245 from the Regional Maritime Unit, 335 from the Bureau of Fire Protection-Davao.

Tuazon added that the DCPO has already requested for the suspension of permits to carry firearms from the Philippine National Police.

She said the request is awaiting approval.

The Kadayawan festival, Davao’s biggest festival, highlights the diverse cultures of the city’s 11 ethnic groups, consisting of six Moro tribes (Tausug, Maguindanaon, Iranun, Kagan, Meranaw, and Sama) and five Lumad tribes (Klata, Ata, Ubo Manuvo, Matigsalog, and Tagabawa).

Among the festival highlights are Hiyas sa Kadayawan (talent competition) and Tabuan sa Kadayawan on August 13; Bantawan Cultural Presentation at the Magsaysay Park Bantawan Amphitheatre on August 14; Bantawan Cultural Celebration at the Magsaysay Park Bantawan Amphitheatre on August on August 15 and 16;

Dula Kadayawan at People’s Park and Hiyas sa Kadayawan (coronation night) at the RMC Petro Gazz Arena on August 17; Kasikas sa Kadayawan on San Pedro Street on August 18; Indak Indak sa Kadalanan on August 19; and Pamulak ug Hudyaka sa Kadayawan from Roxas Avenue to San Pedro Street and Konsierto Kadayawan on San Pedro Street on August 20. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)