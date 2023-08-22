50k festivalgoers flock Kadayawan’s Indak-Indak, Pamulak events

Streetdancing contestants perform during the Indak-indak sa Kadayawan 2023 along the streets of Davao City on Saturday, 19 August 2023. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 22 August) – Around 50,000 visitors came to watch the “Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan” and “Pamulak sa Kadayawan” in Davao City during the weekend, an official said Tuesday.

Angel Sumagaysay, Public Security and Safety Office head, told the Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) that there was a “three-fold increase” in the number of visitors who turned up for the Kadayawan Festival’s main events, and filled the venues to the brim.

He thanked the Dabawenyos and the visitors for cooperating with the members of the security cluster, which led to the successful staging of the Indak-Indak (street dancing competition) and Pamulak (floral float parade) events.

Sumagaysay said that security personnel strictly prohibited the bringing of backpacks to the venues of the festival activities, noting they did not compromise on the “security and safety” of the festivalgoers.

With the success of this year’s edition, he said they expect more visitors to come next year.

Sumagaysay said that there were visitors who could not be accommodated at the main performance area along San Pedro Street due to the venue’s limited space, but added that the security situation was handled properly.

He said the security cluster controlled the volume of people entering San Pedro Street to avoid a stampede, with priority given to children, pregnant women, and senior citizens.

Capt. Hazel Tuazon, Davao City Police Office spokesperson, said the street dancing competition and floral float parade were “generally peaceful and normal.”

She said the success was achieved through the collaboration of the police with the other law enforcement agencies, force multipliers, and the active cooperation and support of the community.

“These combined actions were instrumental in ensuring the safety and security of all Dabawenyos, including local and international tourists participating in the 38th Kadayawan Festival,” she said.

The Pamulak held on Sunday had 14 non-competing floats, while nine big and 13 small floats participated in the competing categories.

One of the floral floats participating in the Pamulak sa Kadayawan 2023 of Davao City’s Kadayawan Festival on Sunday, 20 August 2023. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

The parade began at Roxas Avenue, left turn to C.M. Recto Avenue, right turn to Bonifacio Street, left turn to Pelayo Street, and left turn to San Pedro Street.

Under the small category, Alorica Davao won first place, Teleperformance Davao second, and the Philippine Retirement Authority third. For the big category, VXI placed first, Philippine Air Asia Inc. second, and Vista Mall Davao third.

For the Indak-Indak, organizers prepared satellite performance areas at C.M. Recto Avenue corner Roxas Avenue and Pelayo Street corner Bonifacio Street, aside from the grand showdown in San Pedro Street.

Six groups competed under the Davao City school-based category while 13 in the open category, with participants coming from the Davao Region provinces of Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte, and from other Mindanao provinces such as Lanao del Sur, Agusan del Sur, South Cotabato, Basilan, and Surigao del Sur.

In the open category, the Sindac Anib Performing Ensemble won first place, Tribu Maganahay from Matiao National High School’s Special Program second, Landan National High School Performing Arts Group third, Banayan Performing Arts fourth, and Agusan del Sur Artists’ Guild fifth.

In the Davao City school-based category, Davao City National High School Sining Sayon Dawet Cultural Ensemble placed first, Catalunan Pequeño National High School Sining Mananayaw Ensemble second, Lapu Lapu Elementary School Performing Arts Company third, Tribung Lacson Performing Arts and Ensemble – Lacson Integrated School fourth, and Mabini National High School Po Duwaling Dance Company fifth. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)