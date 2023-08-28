BARMM police, Marines tighten security ahead of BSK elections

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 28 Aug)—As midnight fell that signaled the start of election season for the barangay and youth elections, two 6×6 and two more KM-350 trucks—loaded with fully-armed troops from the Philippine Marines Landing Team-5—entered the premises of the Bangsamoro Government Center to secure the city and regional offices of the Commission on Elections as filing of certificate of candidacy (COC) starts Monday.

Marines arrive at the Bangsamoro Government Center in Cotabato City at midnight to secure the COMELEC-BARMM office as filing of certificate of candidacy starts Monday (28 August 2023). Photo courtesy of Kutangbato News

Outside of the compound along Governor Gutierrez Avenue and in key strategic areas despite the rain in the early morning, troops of policemen have established chokepoints and checkpoints

According to Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, regional director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, around 13,000 of PRO-BAR’s troops will be deployed all over the region.

But despite this number, a deficit of 6,000 more are needed for the quick reaction team for the entire 116 municipalities and 3 component cities of the region.

Nobleza said 81.5 percent of these areas are under areas of concern categorized as red, orange, and yellow.

The regional police office had earlier asked the Comelec to consider the delay and rescheduling of elections in the region. But Ray Sumalipao, the regional director of Comelec-BARMM, said it was not granted for there was no more time, and it needed a petition letter for the Comelec En Banc to weigh in, after conducting a hearing on the proposal.

Nobleza’s request was based on the data that there were 350 deaths in the region since January until mid of August 2023—or 1.5 deaths per day—an increase of 9 percent in the police crime index, wherein 21 of the deaths were considered political violence victimizing most barangays officials.

Two days before the start of the filing of certificate of candidacy, police reported a firefight in Brgy. Kiladap, Talitay, Maguindanao del Norte, in what could be an election related violence blamed on the groups of Barangay Chairman Ayatollah Mapandala against Ustadz Gapor Metol of 105th Base Command of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

Police check motorcycle riders passing by the Bangsamoro Government Center in Cotabato City at midnight as filing of certificate of candidacy starts Monday (28 August 2023). Photo courtesy of Kutangbato News

Dozens of families were displaced in less than an hour exchange of fire.

Brig. Gen. Oriel Pangcog, commander of the Army’s 601st Infantry Brigade, has requested the Comelec not to let opposing sides to file their COCs on the same day.

Meanwhile, on Sunday afternoon, police arrested Sanny Milog, 38, when they found a hand grenade in his bag during routine inspection at a checkpoint in Brgy. Zapakan, Raja Buayan in Maguindanao del Sur.

The suspect allegedly identified himself as member of Task Force Itihad of the MILF but policemen arrested him nevertheless, and he could charges of face illegal possession of explosives. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)