Dinagat governor pushes for industrialization in Caraga to address poverty

Fishermen untangle their net in Barangay San Juan, Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. MindaNews file photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO

PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 10 August) — Caraga Region needs to innovate and industrialize using its resources if it wants to uplift its residents who are living below the poverty threshold, Dinagat Islands Gov. Nilo Demerey said at the opening of the 25th Caraga Business Conference at the DO Plaza Memorial Sports Complex in this town on Thursday.

Demerey, who chairs the Regional Development Council-Caraga, said that the poverty rate in Caraga is one of the highest in the country after that of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

In 2021, poverty incidence among the population in the region stood at 33.2 percent, according to a report released by the Philippine Statistics Authority-Caraga on May 29, 2023. Poverty incidence among families in the region for the same period was 25.9 percent. Agusan del Sur registered the highest poverty incidence among families with 33.4 percent.

Demerey presented the economic development strategy dubbed “i2 FAME” of the RDC’s six year (2023 to 2028) development plan that aims to innovate and industrialize the Fisheries, Agroforestry, Mining and Ecotourism sectors in Caraga.

The governor also underscored this strategy during the launch of the regional development plan at the LMX Convention Center in Butuan City on Wednesday.

“Our unique development strategy, the i2FAME, will leverage and capitalize our competitiveness as we thrive for economic growth. It is crucial for this plan to be implemented and acted upon by our key stakeholders, and our people to support this strategy. Our coordinated efforts and synergy will bring development in the region,” he said in his speech during the launch.

In an interview at the sidelines of the business conference, Demerey explained in detail the strategic i2 FAME plans that aims to put up processing plants instead of sending the region’s raw resources elsewhere in the country and abroad.

He said Dinagat Islands needs to innovate its fishing industry by taking advantage of the Pacific Ocean as part of the “Tuna Highway” leading to Mindanao Sea or previously Celebes Sea in General Santos City.

He said the fishing industry should build its own canning plant to generate more jobs.

The RDC is also pushing for agroforestry in its 6-year plan that includes the revival of the paper making and plywood industry and even the production of furniture products for export.

As for mining, Demerey said it’s about time to put up processing plants for the mineral ores instead of shipping them abroad.

Carara Region comprises the provinces of Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur with Butuan City as the regional capital. (Chris V. Panganiban/MindaNews)