Facebook, Instagram accounts of Apollo Quiboloy taken down

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 18 August) – Facebook has deleted the official page of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, a self-proclaimed “Appointed Son of God” who is placed on a “wanted” list by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation for sex trafficking cases.

The Instagram account of Quiboloy, founder of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) and Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), has also become unavailable.

This came just months after Google terminated Quiboloy’s personal YouTube channel last June 21 and the channels of SMNI and KOJC for violation of YouTube’s terms of service on July 7.

His verified accounts on Facebook and Instagram have been rendered unsearchable as of Thursday.

However, a visit to the URL https://www.facebook.com/ApolloQuiboloy will show a notice which reads, “This content isn’t available right now.”

“When this happens, it’s usually because the owner only shared it with a small group of people, changed who can see it or it’s been deleted,” it reads.

A similar notice is posted on https://www.instagram.com/pastoracq/: “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

It says that the link “may be broken, or the page may have been removed.”

In December 2022, the US Department of the Treasury included Quiboloy in the list of over 40 individuals from different countries whose assets have been blocked after being linked to corruption and human rights abuse.

A notice posted on the website of FBI reads that Quiboloy “is wanted for his alleged participation in a labor trafficking scheme that brought church members to the United States, via fraudulently obtained visas, and forced the members to solicit donations for a bogus charity, donations that actually were used to finance church operations and the lavish lifestyles of its leaders.”

It also reads that “females were recruited to work as personal assistants, or ‘pastorals,’ for Quiboloy and that victims prepared his meals, cleaned his residences, gave him massages and were required to have sex with Quiboloy in what the pastorals called night duty.”

The federal grand jury in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, Santa Ana, California indicted Quiboloy “for conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion and sex trafficking of children; sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion; conspiracy; and bulk cash smuggling,” and issued a warrant of arrest on November 10, 2021. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)