Gun ban starts Aug. 28

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 24 Aug)—The security forces in Davao City will strictly implement the three-month gun ban for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections starting August 28 until November 29.

A policeman in Davao City checks a taxi as part of the implementation of the election gun ban in 2022. MindaNews file photo

Capt. Hazel Tuazon, spokesperson of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), said during the AFP-PNP press conference on Wednesday that the security cluster encourages Dabawenyos to avoid carrying firearms during this period, particularly upon entering this city.

“We encourage all Dabawenyos to not bring your firearms when gun ban starts to avoid problems, especially at checkpoints. When gun ban starts, we will be doubling the security measures,” she said.

Tuazon said no areas in Davao have been placed under the election watchlist.

Alex Roldan, director of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG)-Davao Region, added that security has not received any report regarding the presence of any private armed groups.

He urged the local candidates to not bring guns and armed personnel during the conduct of any election-related activities to avoid violence in the weeks leading to the election day on October 30.

According to Commission on Elections (COMELEC), the filing of certification of candidacy will start on August 28 until September 2 while the campaign period will be from October 19 to 29.

“So far for Region 11 (Davao Region), we are known to be non-violent during the election. We have not monitored any private armed groups, although there was a warning given during the activities conducted by our local government operation officer to remind them not to bring armed personnel during the period of election,” Roldan said.

Under COMELEC Resolution 10918, the Commission prohibits bearing, carrying, or transporting firearms and other deadly weapons outside residence or place of business, and in all public places; employing, availing, or engaging the services of security personnel and bodyguards; and transporting or delivering firearms and explosives, including its parts, ammunition, and/ or components. Only those authorized by the COMELEC through a certificate of authority are exempted from the gun ban.

The resolution further says that violation of any prohibited acts during the election period “constitutes an election offense punishable with imprisonment of not less than one year but not more than six years without probation, permanent disqualification to hold public office, and deprivation of the right of suffrage.” (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)