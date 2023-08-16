INTERACTIVE MAP | Kadayawan 2023 road closures

The City Government of Davao has released its list of closed roads and traffic guidelines for Kadayawan 2023.

The road closures start from 6 a.m. of August 16 until 2 a.m. of August 22, during the major events.

For its part, the City Transport and Traffic Management Office said it has implemented partial road closures starting August 13 as it prepares to guide visitors to this year’s festivities.

The CTTMO has likewise provided two event maps that identify streets with the heaviest activities during the Indak Indak sa Kadayawan and Pamulak sa Kadayawan.

Click on the pins on the Map to see details of the road closures for Kadayawan 2023.

August 16

6:00 am until the activity ends, Kadayawan Square (from Cor. C.M. Recto Ave. to Chowking San Pedro)

August 17

1:00 am until the activity ends, Kadayawan Square (from Cor. C.M. Recto Ave. to Chowking San Pedro)

August 18

5:00 am until the activity ends, Kadayawan Square (trom Cor. C.M. Recto Ave. to Chowking San Pedro

August 19

-PARTIAL ROAD CLOSURE started last August 13, 2023, along San Pedro St. for hauling of materials and props for the event.

-PARTIAL ROAD CLOSURE will start on August 17, 2023, along Roxas Ave. (Marco Polo Hotel) and Bonifacio St. cor. Pelayo St. for installation of stage and production tent.

-Route: Roxas Avenue left turn to C.M. Recto right turn to Bonifacio Street left turn to Pelayo Street left turn to San Pedro Street.

-Contingent Trucks / Vehicles will be parked along Quimpo Blvd. during the activity.

August 20

– August 15, 2023: NO ENTRY along C.M. Recto Avenue corner San Pedro Street, hence, it is advised to use Rizal Street or Bonifacio Street then take left to Iñigo Street going to San Pedro Street.

– PARTIAL ROAD CLOSURE will start on August 17, 2023, along Roxas Ave. (Marco Polo Hotel) and Bonifacio St. cor. Pelayo St. for installation of stage and production tent.

– ROUTE: Roxas Avenue left turn to C.M. Recto Avenue right turn to Bonifacio Street left turn to Pelayo Street left turn to San Pedro Street.

– Contingent Trucks / Vehicles will be parked along Quimpo

Blvd. during the activity.

Kadayawan 2023: 19 contingents for ‘Indak Indak,’ 13 for ‘Pamulak’ There are 19 contingents for this year’s “Indak Indak sa Kadalanan” and 14 contingents for “Pamulak sa Kadayawan” that will highlight the season of abundant harvests in Davao City, according to the organizers of the 38th Kadayawan Festival.

Source: City Government of Davao, City Transport and Traffic Management Office Facebook Pages