Kadayawan 2023: 19 contingents for ‘Indak-Indak,’ 36 for ‘Pamulak’

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 16 Aug)—There are 19 contingents for this year’s “Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan” and 36 for “Pamulak sa Kadayawan” that will highlight the season of abundant harvests in Davao City, according to the organizers of the 38th Kadayawan Festival.

Dancers perform during the ‘Indak-indak sa Kadayawan.’ MindaNews file photo

During “Wednesdays Media Forum at Habi at Kape,” Harolda Quibete, event organizer, said that the participants are expected to depict not only the colorful flowers but also the city’s bountiful harvest of fruits and vegetables.

For Pamulak or floral float parade on August 20, he said that there are 14 non-competing floats while there are 9 and 13 competing groups in “daku” or big and “gamay” or small categories.

Cash prizes await winners of the floral float parade.

INTERACTIVE MAP | Kadayawan 2023 road closures Interactive Map: MindaNews mapped out the road closures for Kadayawan 2023 during the busy weekend with the help of an interactive A.I. map.

Under the big category, the grand prize winner will take home P800,000, first runner-up will get P600,000, and P500,000 for the second runner-up. For the small category, P600,000 will go to the grand prize winner, P500,000 for the first runner-up, and P400,000 for the second runner-up.

The local government will also give away four consolation prizes of P100,000 each for the big category and another four consolation prizes of P75,000 each for the small category, Quibete said.

“Not only are we rich in cultural diversity but also resources, manpower, and of course skills, flowers, fruits, and vegetables,” he said.

He said organizers expect each float to be unique.

For Indak-Indak or the street dancing competition on August 19, six groups are competing in the Davao City-school based while 13 in the open category, with participants coming from Davao Region provinces such as Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Norte; and those outside Davao such as Lanao del Sur, Agusan del Sur, South Cotabato, Basilan, and Surigao del Sur.

In both categories, grand prize winners will take home P1,000,000, first runners up with P500,000, second runners up with P400,000, third runners up with P300,000, fourth runners with P200,000, and consolation prizes of P30,000.

Cash prizes will also be given for winners of special awards: P30,000 for Best in Artistic Design, P50,000 for Best in Choreography, and P30,000 for Best in Music.

Aside from the grand showdown on San Pedro Street, he said that organizers have prepared satellite performance areas at the C.M. Rector corner Roxas Avenue and at Pelayo Street corner Bonifacio Street.

“There is an increase in the number of participants not because of the prizes but because… they missed the fun and excitement of Indak-Indak after the two years of being inside our houses due to the pandemic. And last year was not really full blast because they were still wearing masks, and there were doubts that they might get sick,” he said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)