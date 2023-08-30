LIVE MAP | Davao City traffic update

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 30 August) – Don’t want to get stuck in traffic?

Check out this Waze map to plan your route around Davao City during these busy first days of school.

What the Waze color segments mean, according to Google Support:

Green | Free Flow: Drivers are able to move at the speed limit.

Yellow | Light Traffic: Drivers can still travel at relatively normal speeds, but there is slight congestion.

Light Red | Moderate Traffic: Congestion is noticeably building.

Red | Heavy Traffic: Drivers are traveling at significantly slower speeds.

Dark Red | Bumper-to-bumper: Traffic is near standstill.

(Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)