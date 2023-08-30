OurVote2022logo
mindanews-fact-check-logo-1

LIVE MAP | Davao City traffic update

-

Share this story

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 30 August) – Don’t want to get stuck in traffic?

Check out this Waze map to plan your route around Davao City during these busy first days of school.

What the Waze color segments mean, according to Google Support:

Green | Free Flow: Drivers are able to move at the speed limit.

Yellow | Light Traffic: Drivers can still travel at relatively normal speeds, but there is slight congestion.

Light Red | Moderate Traffic: Congestion is noticeably building.

Red | Heavy Traffic: Drivers are traveling at significantly slower speeds.

Dark Red | Bumper-to-bumper: Traffic is near standstill.

(Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)

Your perspective matters! Leave a comment below and let us know what you think. We welcome diverse viewpoints and encourage respectful discussions. Don't hesitate to share your ideas or engage with others.
Advertisement
Rakrakan
Follow us on Facebook
Facebook
The MindaNews Podcast
-- ad here--

TOP STORIES

MINDAVIEWS

Read more MINDAVIEWS

BUSINESS NEWS

ARTS & CULTURE

MindaNews is the news service arm of the Mindanao Institute of Journalism. It is composed of independent, professional journalists who believe and practice people empowerment through media.

23C Saturn St. GSIS Subdivision, Davao City Philippines Tel. No.: 082 297 4360 editor [at] mindanews.com
Facebook Twitter

© MindaNews 2016 -2023 | All Rights Reserved

About Us

Privacy Policy