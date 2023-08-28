Rains delay CDO’s Higalaay Festival street dance competition

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 28 Aug)—Intermittent rains Sunday afternoon nearly stopped the Higalaay Festival street dance competition, one of the core events leading to the celebration of the feast of St. Augustine, the city’s patron saint.

Dancers perform a tableau number during the Higalaay Festival street dance competition. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

The rain, however, stopped later for contingents from10 Cagayan de Oro barangays to perform in the street dance and tableau presentations.

Residents who sought cover in restaurants came out again and lined up along the 1.5-kilometer route from the Rodelsa Circle rotunda to the Pelaez Sports Center.

At the sports center, some 5,000 people who braved the rains applauded when the performing teams from 10 city barangays entered the 54-year-old complex.

The sports complex, which has a rated seating capacity of 5,000, was filled to the rafters.

Councilor Joyleen Mercedes “Girlie” Balaba said the competition was divided into two parts—street dance and the tableau presentation.

Three judges, which included renowned playwright Frank Rivera, witnessed the performers in the street dance and tableau presentation.

“It’s not simply that they know how to dance. They must be able to present their story clearly,” Rivera said.

Dancers perform during the Higalaay Festival street dance competition. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

He said the winning team should be able to clearly present the history of Cagayan de Oro in both the street dance and tableau presentation.

Dressed in yellow costumes, dancers from Barangay Gusa won the P300,000 grand prize of the Higalaay street dance competition. Barangay Carmen bagged the second prize and P200,000 prize money, while Barangay Puerto was third with P100,000.

This was the first time the Higalaay street dance competition made a comeback after strict quarantine measures during the COVID-19 pandemic from 2020 to 2022 forced the city government to cancel the event. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)