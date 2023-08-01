Review of elderly discounts, other benefits pushed

National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) officials led by Chairperson Atty. Franklin M. Quijano (seated, second from left) and Commissioner Edwin G. Espejo (seated, extreme right), and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Regional Directors Ramel F. Jamen (seated, extreme left) of Region 10 and Loreto V. Cabaya Jr. (seated, second from right) of Region 12 sign memorandums of agreement on 31 July 2023 in Cagayan de Oro City in line with the transition of programs for older persons at the regional level. MindaNews photo by ALLEN V. ESTABILLO

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 1 August) – The National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) is considering possible adjustments in the mandatory discounts and other special privileges for the country’s 12 million senior citizens.

Lawyer Franklin M. Quijano, NCSC Chairperson, said preparations are underway for the formal review of the elderly benefits and privileges set in Republic Act (RA) 9994 or the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010, the first in 13 years.

“This is already past due. Our seniors have been complaining that some of the benefits are no longer commensurable with the present situation,” he said during the signing ceremony for regional transition-related agreements with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) here on Monday afternoon.

The periodic review will be spearheaded by Commissioners Enriqueta R. Rodeles and Edwin G. Espejo, he said.

RA 11350, the law that created the NCSC, mandates the Commission to review and conduct studies of laws, policies, and programs of the government pertaining to senior citizens and recommend appropriate actions to Congress and the President.

Quijano said they initiated the move in response to clamors from senior citizens and other concerned sectors during its nationwide consultations and initial studies made by the Commission.

For instance, he said the value of the senior citizen’s 5 percent discount for weekly groceries of up to P1,300 for basic necessities and prime commodities, which is only P65, has considerably gone down due to inflation over the years.

“In 2010, you can buy a sack of rice for P1,300 but now you can only get a half sack for that,” he said.

The official said they will also explore adjustments in the discounts for utility bills, specifically water and electricity, and the other related benefits.

“We need to review this and will engage with the DSWD, especially at the regional level, in the process,” he added.

Transition

The NCSC and DSWD have been working closely to fast track and ensure the smooth transfer of programs for older persons being implemented by the latter to the Commission as provided for in RA 11350.

This includes the Social Pension for Indigent Senior Citizens, Centenarian Gift and the management of government-run Residential Care Facilities for neglected, abandoned, and unattached or homeless senior citizens.

The Commission, represented by Chairperson Quijano and Commissioner Espejo, signed separate memorandums of agreement (MOA) at Chali Beach Resort and Hotel here on Monday afternoon with DSWD Field Offices 10 and 12 in preparation for the transition at the regional level.

The agreements involve the free use of office space for the NCSC at the DSWD Regional Offices 10 and 12 here and in Koronadal City, respectively, and for data sharing and management.

Espejo, the commissioner-in-charge for Regional Cluster 7 covering Regions 10 and 12, said the signing of the MOAs is in line with the main agreement on transition forged by NCSC and DSWD central office on June 29, 2022.

“We are making a breakthrough here. These are the first-ever agreements made at the regional level to facilitate the transition,” he said.

Ramel F. Jamen, DSWD Region 10 director, said the MOAs are part of their commitment to ensure that the implementation of programs for older persons will not be hampered.

“This is a significant step because we are laying down the ground work to make sure that the senior citizens programs will continue running in the two regions as we continue the transition,” he said.

Loreto V. Cabaya Jr., DSWD Region 12 director, assured that they are committed and ready to provide the necessary assistance and available resources to provide the best services for senior citizens in the area. (Allen V. Estabillo / MindaNews)