Robbery suspect killed in hot pursuit ops in Davao City 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 09 August) – A robbery suspect posing as a tricycle driver was killed during a hot pursuit operation with police officers at around 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday at Marquila Complex, Deca Tigatto in Buhangin District, Davao City.

Capt. Hazel Tuazon, Davao City Police Office spokesperson, said no identification card was recovered from the suspect aged 40 to 45, about 5’5 in height, of medium built, and wearing a t-shirt with sky blue shorts.

Initial investigation, she said, showed that Maria Theresa Fuentes Quistoy, 21-year-old and resident of Agdao District, rode the motorcycle with a side car driven by the suspect from Barangay Mandug after attending the Barangay Mandug Foundation Day.

While approaching Milan in Buhangin, the suspect allegedly drew his gun, threatened his passenger, and grabbed her bag containing cash, mobile phone, and IDs.

Tuazon said the suspect immediately left and sped towards Deca Tigatto, while the victim ran for help from the personnel of the Mandug Police Station.

Police immediately conducted a hot pursuit operation and caught up with the suspect.

After responding personnel identified themselves as police officers, the suspect allegedly pulled out his gun and fired at the police officers, Tuazon added.

She said police retaliated and fired at the suspect.

The suspect was then brought to the Southern Philippines Medical Center, but he was declared dead on arrival by his attending physician at 3:25 a.m.

Authorities recovered from the scene one revolver caliber .9MM, two empty shells of caliber .9MM, one brown shoulder bag, iPhone XR, P5,400.00 cash, wallet containing assorted valid IDs, assorted cosmetics, and a color green motorcycle with pink side car. (Antonio L. Colina / MindaNews)