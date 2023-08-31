OurVote2022logo
San Franz landmark rotunda to undergo P12-M facelift

-

The perspective view of the P12 million San Francisco Rotunda renovation project. MindaNews photo courtesy of Wangyu Begyan

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 31 August) –The landmark Rotunda Park located along the national highway here will undergo a major aesthetic facelift, which is expected to be completed before the yearend.

Mayor Grace Carmel Paredes-Bravo said the second phase of the project costs P12 million — P6 million from the local coffers while the other P6 million is from the Provincial Government of Agusan del Sur.

Provincial Treasurer Alvin Elorde and Gov. Santiago Cane Jr.’s Chief of Staff Josephine Ambongan personally handed over the P6 million check to the mayor at her office recently.

Bravo said the major facelift includes mural paintings of flowers and butterflies, which, according to her, will be a come-on to tourists, motorists and commuters.

During the Phase 1, the contractor had made some renovations on the rotunda’s outer walkway, widening its diameter  and enclosing the inner premises with concrete walls, where the mural paintings will be placed.

The old Acacia trees, which serves as comfortable shades inside the rotunda, will be preserved, Bravo said.

The mayor expressed hopes the project, which also includes the installation of more lightings around the rotunda, will be finished before the year ends.

The rotunda has been a favorite rendezvous for local residents who want to jog in the early mornings and also serves as a relaxing venue in the evenings.

It had also its share of historical political events, having been the venue of rallies against the Marcos Sr. dictatorship, of which the mayor’s father, former Governor and Congressman Ceferino Paredes Jr., was a leading protest figure.

For nature lovers, the rotunda is the perfect location to view the majestic Mt. Magdiwata, the only main source of potable water to a growing number of people and the natural wall protecting the town from big storms.

It also serves as a crossing junction road leading to Davao City in the south, Butuan City in the north and Surigao del Sur in the east. (Chris V. Panganiban / MindaNews)

