‘Tubaw-inspired’ provincial capitol building to rise in Maguindanao Norte

The proposed ‘Tubaw-inspired’ provincial capitol building in Maguindanao del Norte designed by Architect Gloryrose Dy-Metilla. MIndaNews image courtesy of MILG-BARMM

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 15 August) — A “Tubaw-inspired” provincial capitol building worth about P800 million will rise in Maguindanao del Norte, using funds from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), a senior Bangsamoro official said.

Tubaw, a headgear for men often worn by Muslim and indigenous peoples leaders, symbolizes “power and authority.”

Bangsamoro Interior and Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo said the construction of Maguindanao del Norte’s seat of power could start within the year.

The construction will be funded under the Support to Local Government Facilities Program of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government-BARMM (MILG- BARMM), he added.

A few weeks ago, Sinarimbo presented the blueprint of the new capitol building to Bangsamoro interim Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim, who approved it.

“The budget will come from the 2023 contingency fund that we requested from the Office of the Chief Minister. We hope that it will be downloaded soon so that we can immediately start the construction,” Sinarimbo said in an interview.

Bangsamoro interim Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim (L) and Bangsamoro Interior and Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo discuss the proposed capitol building for Maguindanao del Norte. MindaNews photo courtesy of MILG-BARMM

Mindanawon Architect Gloryrose Dy-Metilla designed the Tubaw-inspired provincial capitol building.

Dy-Metilla described tubaw, or hand-woven bandana, as “a powerful symbol of strength and heritage in Maguindanao.”

“The older men of the region wear it proudly as a sign of their culture, identity and pride,” she said in the design briefer.

Tubaw has become a symbol of courage and strength among many community members, often worn by some during special occasions such as weddings or other public events as a sign of respect for tradition, said Dy-Metilla, who also designed some of the new municipal and village halls across the Bangsamoro region.

It also represents unity while reminding neighboring cultures that they can still stand together with respect for each other’s cultures and traditions, she said.

Dy-Metilla noted that the form of the new capitol building is shaped that of the headgear from the front to the back, emphasizing the upright fold of the cloth in the front and the textile fold at the back.

“Enhancing the Tubaw-inspired building’s intricate design, a beautiful latticework material is to be carefully hued in its historically-accurate shades. Supporting this vibrant tapestry will be an underbelly of concrete with stunning okir moldings – bringing cohesion and grandeur to the entire composition,” Dy-Metilla wrote.

“With its oval shape evoking the traditional headgear wearing of tubaw, this plan was designed to ensure coherence and complete connection,” she added.

Sinarimbo said the Maguindanao del Norte new capitol building will have four floors, with a rooftop for social events and a basement for parking area.

“Several designs were actually proposed by different architects but the Tubaw-inspired design stood out. Traditionally, it (tubaw) is a symbol of power and authority. (It holds true) for the provincial capitol, which is also the seat of power and authority”, Sinarimbo said.

The new capitol building will be constructed in the old Maguindanao capitol complex in Sultan Kudarat town, which is now part of the properties belonging to the newly-created Maguindanao del Norte province.

The Support to Local Government Facilities Program of MILG-BARMM has been instrumental in the construction of dozens of municipal buildings, barangay halls, town markets, water systems, desalination machines and other infrastructures to help build communities working.

Sinarimbo said the barangay and municipal halls, and the looming provincial capitol building, are important for the communities.

“These infrastructures allow them to see and feel that a government is functioning, unlike those days when towns and villages don’t have government center buildings, and where local leaders were forced to use their houses as receiving areas for public service and governance,” he said. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera with a report from Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)