GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 25 September) – The apprehension of a

14-year-old Grade 9 student for illegal firearm has raised concerns among

school officials and parents in Pikit, North Cotabato, military officials said.

Lt. Col. Dennis Almorato, 6th Infantry Division spokesperson,

said in a statement Monday the boy was caught carrying an unlicensed firearm at

the Takepan National High School in Barangay Takepan, Pikit last Friday,

September 22.

Citing a report from the 90th Infantry (Bigkis-Lahi) Battalion, Almorato

said that military personnel were conducting area security operations at the

Takepan Public Market when they were alerted about a student carrying a

firearm.

The soldiers immediately responded to the report and seized from the suspect

a modified 5.56mm pistol, he added.

The minor had been turned over to the Pikit Municipal Police Station for

custody, Almorato said.

Lt. Col. Rowel Gavilanes, 90IB commander, said the incident has raised

concerns among school officials, parents and local authorities in Pikit town.

The boy’s arrest for carrying an unlicensed firearm highlighted the need for

increased vigilance in schools to ensure the safety of students, he said.

“The school administration is cooperating fully with the authorities in our

investigation to determine how the student came into possession of the illegal

firearm and if there are any additional individuals involved” Gavilanes said.

Both the Pikit Municipal Police Station and 90IB have stressed the

importance of education and awareness programs to discourage students from

engaging in illegal activities, especially the possession of firearms, he said.

Gavilanes said the incident must serve as a reminder to keep schools safe

and maintain a weapons-free environment for the youth.

Local authorities are working to uncover the origin of the firearm, he said.

(MindaNews)