2 men in viral gun-firing spree in Lanao Sur surrender to cops

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza (left), director of the Police Regional Office – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said charges have been filed against the suspects who indiscriminately fired their guns in Malabang, Lanao del Sur on 31 August 2023. Photo from PRO-BAR Facebook page

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 09 September) – The two individuals seen on a viral video firing their guns indiscriminately on the air in Malabang, Lanao del Sur surrendered to authorities on Friday, a police official said.

The indiscriminate firing in Barangay Chinatown in the población area last August 31 disrupted the filing of Certificates of Candidacy for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) there.

A gun ban has been imposed by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) from August 28 to November 14 for the BSKE.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PRO-BARMM), identified the suspects as Mamayog Sidik Gampong and Haniboy Sarip.

Prior to surrendering, Nobleza said that authorities already filed cases against the suspects for violation of the Comelec gun ban and Republic Act 11926 (An Act Penalizing Willful and Indiscriminate Discharge of Firearms, Amending for the Purpose Act No 3815, as Amended, Otherwise Known as the Revised Penal Code).

The suspects also surrendered two Elisco M16- A1s with serial numbers RP 187797 and RP 121449, 40 pieces 5.56 ammunition, two short magazines, seven grenade launcher caps and two bandoliers.

According to Comelec Resolution 10918, unauthorized bearing, carrying or transport of firearms is an election offense and punishable with imprisonment of not less than one year but not more than six years without probation, permanent disqualification to hold public office, and deprivation of the right of suffrage. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)