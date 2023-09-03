3 ex-Sayyaf members surrender in Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 21 Sept)—Three former members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) that operated in Sulu surrendered to military commanders there despite recent declaration that the province is already ASG-free, belated military reports said.

Air Force Brig. Gen. Dennis Estrella meets the three Abu Sayyaf surrenderers. Photo courtesy of the Tactical Operations Wing Western Mindanao

They were eventually brought to Zamboanga City on Sept. 15 and presented to Air Force Brig. Gen. Dennis Estrella at the Tactical Operations Wing – Western Mindanao (TOW WestMin) headquarters.

In the first week of September, the Provincial Peace and Order Council of Sulu released a resolution declaring the province as ASG-free.

“The people of Sulu have been very vocal about sustaining the current peace and development situation which they believe will be the key towards achieving a better tomorrow,” said the resolution signed by Gov. Abdusakur Tan, the province’s 19 municipal mayors, Joint Task Force Sulu, and the 11th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army.

In a report dated Sept. 19 by the Tactical Operations Group Sulu-Tawi-Tawi (TOG SulTaw), it was mentioned that the three surrenderees appeared before Army officials in Sulu. They were eventually presented to Air Force Brig. Gen. Dennis Estrella at the TOW WestMin headquarters here.

The three were identified as Rommel Misuara Jabir alias Iba, 42 years old, of Patao, Maimbung; Binnajar Usman Garingan, 30, also of Patao; and Ridong Abdurakman Sirin, 35, of Upper Binuang, Talipao. All three are married.

They formally turned over their firearms—a Garand rifle, a Carbine rifle, and a caliber .45 pistol.

The surrenderers were reportedly under ASG sub-leader Abduljihad “Idang” Susukan, who was arrested in Davao City in August 2020 and later killed in the PNP Custodial Center at Camp Crame in October 2022. (Frencie Carreon / MindaNews)