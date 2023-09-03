3-hour blaze hits Bongao

A view of the fire in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi on Thursday (Sept. 7, 2023). Photo courtesy of Tawi-Tawi School of Fisheries

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 08 September) – A three-hour fire hit four areas of Barangay Poblacion of Bongao, Tawi-Tawi Thursday afternoon.

The Tawi-Tawi Police Provincial Office reported through their social media account that the fire spread from Sitio Kahapan to Salamat, Parola, and Fisheries.

The Police Provincial Police, 1st Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group, Tawi-Tawi Provincial Mobile Force Company, and the Philippine Marines assisted in fire suppression and rescue work.

The Bureau of Fire Protection is still looking into the cause of the fire and the extent of damage.

A rain that fell around 4:00 p.m. helped in putting out the blaze.

According to Iminds PH in a Facebook post Friday, the fire destroyed around 600 houses.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the Tawi-Tawi School of Fisheries said the fire started around 1:15 p.m. and razed several of their buildings, including the Senior High Building, library, computer laboratory, and Junior High classrooms.

The school asked for assistance for the affected learners, teachers, and residents. (Frencie L. Carreon/MindaNews)