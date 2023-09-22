MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 22 September) – The trust and approval ratings of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte showed “significant drops,” according to the PAHAYAG survey conducted by PUBLiCUS Asia between September 7 and 12.

Marcos’ approval rating decreased from 62 percent in the second quarter to 55 percent this quarter, and his trust rating dropped from 54 percent to 47 percent in the same period.

Duterte also experienced a decline in approval, dropping from 67 percent in the second quarter to 62 percent in the third quarter, and her trust rating decreased from 61 percent to 55 percent during the same period.

The survey attributed the results to economic factors such as the 4.3-percent slower economic growth and rising oil and commodity prices.

Vice President Sara Duterte speaks to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Samal Island – Davao City Connector bridge in Davao City on 27 October 2022. MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Respondents’ agreement to the President’s self-appointment as Agriculture Secretary has also diminished from 57 percent to 53 percent, the survey said.

As Agriculture Secretary, Marcos “must address the shortage in rice, sugar and other agricultural products, which is likely contributing to rising inflation,” it noted.

“Meanwhile, respondents’ agreement on the Vice President’s appointment as Education Secretary has significantly declined to 60 percent from 66 percent last quarter. The controversial confidential and intelligence fund is now at the forefront as the most pressing issue affecting her overall performance,” it added.

PUBLiCUS Asia said the nationwide purposive survey was conducted among 1,500 voter-respondents randomly drawn from a market research panel of over 200,000 Filipinos maintained by PureSpectrum, a US-based panel marketplace with a multinational presence. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno/MindaNews)