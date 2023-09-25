A cadaver of an unidentified person was found floating on Sunday afternoon, 24 September 2023, in Barangay Sasa, Davao City. DCPO photo

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 September) – Authorities recovered a cadaver of an unknown man floating at the shoreline of Zone 1, Fatima Village in Barangay Sasa here Sunday afternoon.

Capt. Hazel Tuazon, Davao City Police Office spokesperson, said Monday the man, believed to be 35 years old, was wearing blue pants with no shirt.

She said that Rakhmadi Sabdani, 23, a resident of the same barangay, found the body stuck at a nearby anchor buoy at 2:37 p.m., and immediately reported the incident to authorities.

Tuazon added that a follow-up investigation is still ongoing to determine the identity of the victim.

His remains were brought to the Padre Pio Funeral Homes for proper disposition.

Tuazon said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of his death. (Antonio Colina IV / MindaNews)