FACT CHECK: Ambulances funded by SouthCot gov’t, not from governor’s own pockets

A Facebook post by the Provincial Government of South Cotabato on the turnover of ambulances to three local government units (LGUs) is misleading. The post made it appear that the ambulances were purchased from the personal pockets of Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr.

“Great news for our communities in Tupi, Norala, and Sto. Niño! Today marks a significant step towards enhanced emergency response as we witness the official turnover of a brand new ambulance (sic) generously provided by Governor Reynaldo Tamayo to our local government units,” the caption said.

“This remarkable contribution underscores the unwavering commitment of Gov. Tamayo to prioritize the health and well-being of our constituents. This transformative contribution, amounting to a total of 7.5 million pesos, is a testament to Gov. Tamayo’s dedication to the well-being of our people,” it added.

The Facebook post was accompanied with photos of Tamayo turning over a ceremonial key to officials of the recipient LGUs. It was titled “Official Turnover of Ambulance from Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo to LGUs Tupi, Norala, and Sto. Niño.” The turnover activity happened last 31 August in Koronadal City, the provincial capital.

However, a news item posted at official website of the province, www.southcotabato.gov.ph, reported that the ambulances were bought using public money, and not from Tamayo’s personal money.

The article was titled “PDRRMO turns over new ambulance (sic) to LGUs of Tupi, Norala, Sto.Niño.”

PDRRMO stands for Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, which is headed by officer-in-charge Rolly Doane Aquino.

“True to its commitment of ensuring swift response and effective rescue operations during times of disasters and emergencies, the Provincial Government of South Cotabato, under the leadership of Governor Reynaldo S. Tamayo, Jr., has officially turned over three units of new ambulances valued at P7.5 million to the LGUs of Tupi, Norala, and Sto. Niño,” the report said.

It noted the three ambulances were purchased from an allocation by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (PDRRM) Council, contrary to what was posted at the Facebook page of the provincial government.

Besides Tamayo and Aquino, Emil Sumagaysay (Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer (MDRRMO) for Tupi), Aiza Gabion-Lim (MDRRMO Norala), and Engr. Alejo Dennis Fale (MDRRMO Sto. Niño) also attended the turnover ceremony.

The misleading Facebook post has garnered 323 reactions, 26 shares, and four positive comments.

The Provincial Government of South Cotabato page, a verified Facebook account, is followed by at least 183,000 users.

