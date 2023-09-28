FACT CHECK: Maguindanao Norte workers debunk Hataman’s claim of no wages for 4 months

Basilan Rep. Mujiv Hataman’s claim that the salaries of workers in Maguindanao del Norte are delayed by four months is false.

During the budget deliberation at the House of Representatives on September 26, Hataman said: “Apat na buwan na hong walang sahod … sa Maguindanao del Norte.” (There has been no salary for four months already … in Maguindanao del Norte.)

Engr. Madki Acbar, president of the Maguindanao del Norte Provincial Employees Association, debunked the claim of Hataman in a press conference in Cotabato City on Thursday, 28 September.

“During Congressman Hataman’s interpellation about the ongoing political crisis in Maguindanao del Norte, he mentioned that employees had gone without salaries for four months, but in truth, it has only been for the month of August 2023,” Acbar said, reading from a prepared statement with fellow workers behind them.

Acbar blamed the delayed salaries in August to the failure of the designated treasurer of Maguindanao del Norte, who was appointed by the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF) Region 12, to report to the Provincial Treasurer’s Office.

“We appeal to those involved in the Maguindanao del Norte issue not to exploit our situation for personal gain or political motives. The core concern is the delay in receiving our salary and mandates of the different offices due to the treasurer’s absence from work,” he said.

Read the full statement from this image posted by DXMY 90.9 Cotabato.

In a decision released in early August, the Supreme Court’s Second Division ruled in favor of the Writ of Mandamus filed by Maguindanao del Norte acting Vice Governor Ainee Sinsuat against the Bureau of Local Government Finance of the Department of Finance.

In its ruling, the High Tribunal stated: “Respondent Bureau of Local Government and Finance, Regional Office No. XII is ordered to process the appointment of Badorie M. Alonzo or any qualified person designated by petitioner Province of Maguindanao del Norte, through Acting Governor Fatima Ainee L. Sinsuat, as Provincial Treasurer of the Province of Maguindanao del Norte with utmost dispatch. The writ of preliminary mandatory injunction issued earlier is made permanent.”

Following the release of the Supreme Court ruling, Sinsuat announced she’s reassuming as Maguindanao del Norte governor.

Sinsuat was elected Maguidanao vice governor in the May 2022 elections before it was divided into two independent provinces. The plebiscite for the division of Maguindanao was held on September 17, 2022.

In April 2023, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Abdulraof Macacua as OIC governor of Maguindanao del Norte and Sinsuat as OIC vice governor. Both accepted the post.

Prior to the appointment, Macacua served as Executive Secretary of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. He is also the military chief of the erstwhile rebel group Moro Islamic Liberation Front, which is leading the BARMM transition government.

Hataman served as the governor of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, which the BARMM replaced in 2019.

