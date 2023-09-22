OurVote2022logo
mindanews-fact-check-logo-1

Fire razes warehouse in Davao

-

Share this story

DAVAO CITY – A huge fire gutted a warehouse on Thursday evening at Sobrecarey Street in Barangay 14-B in Davao City, an official of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Davao City said on Friday.

Senior Fire Officer 4 Ramil Gillado, spokesperson for the Davao City Fire District, said fire inspectors are still investigating the cause of fire that broke out at 6:32 p.m. at Davao Jaws Hardware owned by a certain Jimmy Go.

He said the fire was put under control at 9:21 p.m. and firefighters declared the fire out at 4:24 a.m. the following day.

He said the damages were estimated at P13 million.

He said no one was reported injured in the incident. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

Your perspective matters! Leave a comment below and let us know what you think. We welcome diverse viewpoints and encourage respectful discussions. Don't hesitate to share your ideas or engage with others.
Advertisement
Rakrakan
Follow us on Facebook
Facebook
The MindaNews Podcast
-- ad here--

TOP STORIES

MINDAVIEWS

Read more MINDAVIEWS

BUSINESS NEWS

ARTS & CULTURE

MindaNews is the news service arm of the Mindanao Institute of Journalism. It is composed of independent, professional journalists who believe and practice people empowerment through media.

23C Saturn St. GSIS Subdivision, Davao City Philippines Tel. No.: 082 297 4360 editor [at] mindanews.com
Facebook Twitter

© MindaNews 2016 -2023 | All Rights Reserved

About Us

Privacy Policy