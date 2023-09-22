Fire razes warehouse in Davao

DAVAO CITY – A huge fire gutted a warehouse on Thursday evening at Sobrecarey Street in Barangay 14-B in Davao City, an official of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Davao City said on Friday.

Senior Fire Officer 4 Ramil Gillado, spokesperson for the Davao City Fire District, said fire inspectors are still investigating the cause of fire that broke out at 6:32 p.m. at Davao Jaws Hardware owned by a certain Jimmy Go.

He said the fire was put under control at 9:21 p.m. and firefighters declared the fire out at 4:24 a.m. the following day.

He said the damages were estimated at P13 million.

He said no one was reported injured in the incident. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)