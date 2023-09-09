Geothermica, PH eagle on breeding loan to Singapore, dies from lung infection

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 9 September) – Geothermica, one of the two critically-endangered Philippine eagles on a breeding loan to Singapore under an International Wildlife Agreement, died at the Bird Paradise in Mandai Wild Reserve there on Thursday.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Mandai Wildlife Reserve said that X-ray results discovered a “severe infection” on the raptor’s lung, noting that preparations for necropsy and laboratory tests were underway to get a definitive diagnosis.

The 19-year-old male captive-bred raptor was taken to the Avian Health and Research Center last Wednesday after his care team observed that he was not feeding well.

Mandai Wildlife also revealed that results of the eagle’s blood tests yielded positive results for infection.

In a statement on Saturday, the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) grieved the passing of Geothermica, who was born on January 4, 2004 at its captive breeding facility here.

“Let us remember Geothermica for his huge contribution as a Species Ambassador in Singapore where over 1.2 million guests from around the world experienced the majesty of the Philippines’ national symbol and how important global cooperation is to save its kind,” PEF said.

The PEF assured that it will not lose its heart in the mission to foster international cooperation to save the Philippine eagle (Pithecophaga jefferyi), which it described as a “global jewel.”

The Philippine eagle is a species declared critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature since 1996. To date, the PEF estimated that there are only 392 pairs of Philippine eagles in the wild.

One of the rarest eagles in the world, the Philippine eagle can grow to a height of three feet (from the tip of crown jewel to its tail), a wingspan of seven feet, and can weigh eight kilograms.

In announcing the death of Geothermica, the Mandai Wildlife said the center’s veterinary healthcare and avian teams placed the raptor under observation and coordinated with the PEF in Davao City on his treatment plan.

Geothermica was one of the two Philippine eagles sent to the Jurong Bird Park in Singapore for a 10-year loan breeding program agreement signed between the Philippine government and the Mandai Wildlife Group to protect the critically endangered raptors from extinction due to calamities and diseases.

Geothermica and partner Sambisig were adopted by the Energy Development Corporation and Dow Chemical Philippines Inc., respectively. They are the first Philippine eagle couple placed under an international wildlife agreement.

“Geo(thermica)’s medical condition took a turn for the worse yesterday evening (7 September). During his ongoing treatment at the hospital, Geo(thermica) collapsed and had to be resuscitated twice,” the Mandai Wildlife statement said.

It added that the raptor underwent a blood transfusion in the hope of increasing its chances of survival.

“Repeat blood test showed his red blood cells were low as his body was focused on producing white blood cells to fight the infection,” the statement said.

Geothermica and Sambisig were moved to their new home at the Bird Paradise’s Winged Sanctuary last June 12.

The male raptor settled in well and was reportedly “displaying behaviors indicating interest to mate with Sambisig.”

“Both eagles came into our care as a future breeding pair,” the statement said.

Mandai Wild Reserve said they are “turning their attention to Sambisig to ensure she adjusts well in this period of transition.”

The two eagles were transported from the Philippine Eagle Center in Davao City to Singapore in 2019 as part of the Golden Jubilee celebration of the establishment of Philippines-Singapore bilateral relations, according to a statement issued by the Philippine Embassy in Singapore. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)