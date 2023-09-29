-
DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 29 September) — A nine-year-old student from Sta. Ana Central Elementary School in Davao City died after she was hit by a passenger bus while crossing the street around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.
Capt. Hazel Tuazon, Davao City Police Office spokesperson, said Shienjilyn M. Bangkas, a Grade 4 pupil and resident of Purok 4 Barangay 76-A, Bucana, this city, was walking a few meters behind other pedestrians while crossing a pedestrian lane across Quezon Boulevard
Tuazon added the victim was struck by a Go Mindanao bus, driven by Efren Cerona of Davao del Norte.
She said the victim was dragged a few feet away from the initial point of impact.
Tuazon said the victim was immediately brought to the Southern Philippines Medical Center but the attending physician declared the victim dead on arrival. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)
