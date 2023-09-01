Gunfire greets 4th day of COC filing in Lanao Sur town

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 01 September) – Despite the election gun ban gunfire could be heard in Malabang town, Lanao del Sur on Thursday, the fourth day of the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on October 30 this year.

The sounds of gunfire coming from different areas of the town proper were captured in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Lawyer Ray Sumalipao, regional director of Commission on Elections-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said they had been receiving this report through social media and his personal contact number.

Malabang, Lanao del Sur. Map courtesy of Google

He said he was told that opposing camps had agreed on a schedule to file their COCs, but that this was not followed due to fears of one party that they might be prevented from filing if they would do it on the last day.

According to the reports he received in an interview over Radio Bandera Cotabato, some groups were trying to prevent some candidates from filing their COCs at the town hall building.

The office of the Comelec is on the second floor of the building.

Sumalipao described these acts as “barbaric”.

“Parang tinatakot sila (It seems they were being frightened),” he said.

He said he had sought assistance from the 103rd Infantry Brigade and the police force to provide security to the individuals who wished to file their COCs but were prevented from doing so, from their houses to the Comelec office.

“We will assure them that they can exercise their right to run and of course to participate in the elections. I issued a memorandum to investigate and ensure that everybody (who wishes to run) can file their COCs,” he added.

LGen Roy Galido, Philippine Army Commanding General, who attended the coordinating conference Thursday in Cotabato City, urged the public not to tolerate the “culture of sowing fear” and ensure this must be reported to police or better captured using their cellphones.

“Kung tayo po ay natatakot at ayaw nating mag report mas lalala yan. Gamitin natin ang batas laban doon sa mga lumalabag sa batas (If we are afraid and don’t report, this will worsen. Let us use the law against those who violate it),” he said.

He assured that the Philippine Army will be closely working with the Philippine National Police and other security units in law enforcement operations.

MindaNews tried to contact Malabang Mayor Dagar Balindong for his comments, but he did not pick up the calls.

The Provincial Police Command was also mum on the incident. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)