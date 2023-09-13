Navy brings relief aid for Tawi-Tawi fire victims

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 13 Sept)—The Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) brought on Tuesday relief supplies to 670 families who survived the three-hour fire in Bongao last week that burned down over 600 wooden houses and certain properties of the Tawi-Tawi School of Fisheries.

The Navy’s BRP Ivatan delivers relief goods for 670 families in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi who survived the fire on 7 September 2023. Photo courtesy of NFWM Public Affairs Office

The September 7 fire was estimated to have caused P20-million worth of damages.

Lt. Senior Grade Chester Ross Cabaltera, NFWM public affairs officer, said the relief items included 1,250 sleeping kits, 250 dignity kits, 1,250 hygiene kits, 4,636 food packs, 1,000 family kits, 150 modular tents, 1,000 boxes of non-food items, 129 boxes of medicines, 50 plastic tables, 5 boxes of assorted clothing, and 4 sacks of assorted goods.

The supplies were brought to Bongao aboard Philippine Navy vessel BFR Ivatan (LC298).

The Navy’s humanitarian mission was coordinated by the NFWM with government agencies and non-government organizations, bringing in a total of 48.2 tons of assorted relief goods.

Cabaltera said the relief supplies were provided by the Ministry of Social Services and Development–BARMM, Department of Social Welfare and Development–Field Office IX, and the Civil Defense Regional Office-BARMM.

The fire in Bongao Thursday last week spread from Sitio Kahapan to Salamat, Parola, and Fisheries. A rain that fell around 4 p.m. helped in putting out the blaze. (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)