Police officer killed during clearing op at NGCP tower blast site

NGCP transmission towers. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 08 September) – A police officer was killed during a clearing operation in Barangay Paiton, Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte where an improvised explosive device earlier felled a transmission tower of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

Police Senior Master Sergeant Rosellier Hangka, a member of the Explosive Ordnance and Disposal Team of the Provincial Police Office, knelt on the ground upon seeing a SIM card case when an explosion hit him.

He was rushed to a hospital in Kauswagan but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

In a report sent to BGen Anthon Abrina, commander of the 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade, Police Colonel Sandy Vales, Police Provincial Director said the EOD team arrived at the area around 3:00 a.m. along with personnel from the 4th Mechanized Infantry Battalion, 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company, and Police Intelligence Unit.

The EOD team undertook safety procedures while electricity in the area was shut off.

The operating team opted to clear the blast site around 5:30 a.m.

Lt Col Joseph Marlon Famoso, commanding officer of the 4th Mechanized Infantry Battalion said he was still awaiting the report from the 43rd Armor Company.

Police Major Zandrex Panolong, spokesperson of the Iligan City Police Office said in a phone interview that they sent their K-9 unit to the blast site to augment the investigation using their state-of-the-art equipment. (Richel V. Umel/MindaNews)