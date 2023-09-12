Security measures ready for bar exams venue in Davao

Photo from the website of the Supreme Court

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 12 September) – Authorities have put in place measures to secure the venue of the 2023 bar examinations in Davao City on September 17, 20, and 24, a security official said on Monday.

Angel Sumagaysay, head of the city’s Public Security and Safety Office, told MindaNews that members of the security and safety cluster have already conducted an ocular inspection at the local testing center in the Ateneo de Davao University-Senior High School (ADDU-SHS) along McArthur Highway.

He said well-wishers are not allowed to gather outside the venue of the bar examinations.

ADDU-SHS and Xavier University in Cagayan de Oro City are the only bar exam venues for Mindanao and are among the 14 testing centers across the country.

In an advisory issued by the city government, activities such as salubongs (welcome), send-offs, and other gatherings are strictly prohibited within the vicinity of ADDU-SHS on the exam dates.

“Law enforcement personnel onsite shall strictly enforce this by clearing the area within 70 meters from the perimeter of ADDU-SHS on the aforementioned dates. Violators shall be penalized accordingly,” it said.

In a text message, Capt. Hazel Tuazon, spokesperson for the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), said 274 police officers would be deployed on the first two days of the bar exams and this will be increased to 374 officers on the last day.

She said the DCPO has prepared a security plan for the conduct of bar exams.

The Supreme Court earlier announced that 10,867 law graduates will take the 2023 online and regionalized bar exams.

This year’s bar exams, chaired by Associate Justice Ramon Hernando, are composed of six core subjects, with two subjects taken per exam date, one in the morning and another in the afternoon.

Examinations on Political and Public International Law (15 percent) and Commercial and Taxation Laws (20 percent) have been set on September 17, Civil Law (20 percent) and Labor Law and Social Legislation (10 percent) on September 20, and Criminal Law (10 percent) and Remedial Law, Legal and Judicial Ethics with Practical Exercises (25 percent) on September 24. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)