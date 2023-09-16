OurVote2022logo
Smuggled sugar, other goods seized in Tawi-Tawi

Smuggled sugar on board M/L Aizalyn III. Photo courtesy of Naval Forces Western Mindanao

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 16 September) – Navy personnel seized on Sunday evening (Sept. 10) 1,950 sacks of Mitr Pohl refined sugar and other items within the vicinity of Titi Point in Sanga-Sanga, Tawi-Tawi, the Naval Forces Western Mindanao’s (NavForWM) Naval Task Force 61 said in a belated media release.

The seizure happened past 7 p.m. on Sept. 10, according to the media release dated Sept. 15.

Patrol Craft PC390 BRP Jose Loor Sr. intercepted M/L Aizalyn III which was carrying the sugar, 248 boxes of Maggi Kari noodles, 5 boxes of Mee Udang Pancit Tatak Hipon noodles that were already damaged, 16 large and 60 medium-sized water tank drums.

The goods were confiscated after the vessel crew failed to present supporting documents and were turned over to the Bureau of Customs at Sub-Port of Bongao the following day.

The NavForWM estimated the value of the confiscated goods at 15 million pesos. (Frencie L. Carreon/MindaNews)

