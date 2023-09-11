OurVote2022logo
mindanews-fact-check-logo-1

Soldier killed in clash with NPA rebels in Bukidnon

-

Share this story

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 11 September) — Army troops encountered a band of 20 New People’s Army (NPA) rebels on Sunday in Quezon, Bukidnon, triggering a four-hour firefight that resulted to the death of a soldier.

Capt. Mark Anthony Tito, 10th Infantry Division spokesperson, said the soldiers were pursuing the rebels when they caught up with them in Barangay Linabo, some 18 kilometers from Quezon town proper.

“The rebels were trying to link up with those from (NPA Guerilla) Front 57 when the soldiers encountered them. Unfortunately one soldier died in the encounter,” Tito said.

Citing reports from the Quezon police station, Major Joanne Navarro, Police Regional Office – 10 spokesperson, identified the dead soldier as Private First Class Randy Ganzon, 29, a member of the 39th Infantry Battalion based in Makilala, North Cotabato.

Navarro said the remains of Ganzon were brought to the Villanueva Funeral Homes in Maramag, Bukidnon.

Fort Cabarde, of the Quezon public information office, said at about noon Monday that they were still waiting for the barangay officials of Linabo to report about the incident. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

Your perspective matters! Leave a comment below and let us know what you think. We welcome diverse viewpoints and encourage respectful discussions. Don't hesitate to share your ideas or engage with others.
Advertisement
Rakrakan
Follow us on Facebook
Facebook
The MindaNews Podcast
-- ad here--

TOP STORIES

MINDAVIEWS

Read more MINDAVIEWS

BUSINESS NEWS

ARTS & CULTURE

MindaNews is the news service arm of the Mindanao Institute of Journalism. It is composed of independent, professional journalists who believe and practice people empowerment through media.

23C Saturn St. GSIS Subdivision, Davao City Philippines Tel. No.: 082 297 4360 editor [at] mindanews.com
Facebook Twitter

© MindaNews 2016 -2023 | All Rights Reserved

About Us

Privacy Policy