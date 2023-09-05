Suspected IED in Iligan not capable of initiating explosion

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 5 Sept)—The suspected improvised explosive device (IED) found in an ukay-ukay (used clothing) store here beside the Gaisano Mall on Sunday were not capable of initiating an explosion, police said.

Police bomb experts work on the suspected IED found inside an ukay-ukay store adjacent to the Gaisano Mall in downtown Iligan City on Sunday (3 September 2023). Photo courtesy of Iligan City Police Office

Col. Reinante B. delos Santos, city police director, said in the official report on the matter that while the suspected IED wrapped in black plastic bags left at Emiat’s Treasurehunt Secondhand Shoppe along Consunji St. indeed contain some items for making bombs, it could not possibly cause an explosion as it lacked crucial components.

Iliganons were alarmed Sunday morning as reports of an IED found inside the ukay-ukay store spread like wildfire on social media, even before police could issue a statement on the matter.

The melee took place just a few days after the city opened its month-long Diyandi Festival leading to the city fiesta on Sept. 29, feast of Iligan’s patron saint, Michael the Archangel.

Delos Santos, in his report, said that a sales attendant reported about an abandoned backpack inside Emiat’s around 9:30 a.m. Police operatives, including bomb experts from the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team, immediately responded to the call, cordoning off the area around the ukay-ukay store.

The store is located across the south wing entrance of Gaisano Mall downtown with heavy pedestrian traffic, thus triggering curious onlookers to congregate. The incident caused monstrous traffic as police yellow tapes spilled over to the national highway.

Delos Santos said a “render safe procedure” using water canon was performed to make sure that the suspected IED was disabled.

Delos Santos said that the EOD technician, upon closely examining the suspected IED, found “four containers of suspected main charge containing alleged explosive substance; one two-way handheld radio; three analog/keypad cellphones; concrete nails believed to be explosive enhancer; and rocker switch, blower and wires.”

The examining officer, the police chief said, found out that the suspected IED has no power source or battery that could initiate an explosion.

Furthermore, the triggering devices “could not trigger an explosion” as the handheld radio was non-functional, the report said. All the cellphones were also defective; one did not even have a battery, yet another did not have a SIM card.

“Moreover, the chemical compound found inside the four canisters was not ammonium nitrate fuel oil (ANFO), which is also incapable to ignite an explosion and there were no blasting caps found,” the report added.

Delos Santos said the motive of planting the device and the identity of the courier who intentionally left the backpack are still being investigated. He said earlier they have already acquired CCTV video clips.

The police chief said it could be assumed “that the package was intended only to threaten the public and create a scenario of panic” in the city.

“The possibility however that the incident is a diversionary tactic of the enemy to divert the attention of the authorities from other targets and focus the attention to Iligan City cannot be discounted,” Delos Santos pointed out. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)