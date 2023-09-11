Suspected IED in Iligan turns out to be junk materials

Members of the Iligan City Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal K9 Unit recovers assorted wires, a lightning ignitor, a laptop adaptor and a black chargeable battery from the suspicious sack on 11 September 2023. Photo courtesy of the Iligan EOD Team

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 11 September) – A suspicious sack believed to contain an improvised explosive device (IED) was found Monday morning in front of the Paculba flower shop along Quezon Avenue here, causing fear among passersby.

It turned out the suspicious item reported at around 8:30 a.m. by a civilian to authorities was not an improvised bomb but junk materials.

Responding to the incident, the local Explosive Ordnance Disposal K9 Unit (EOD) cordoned the road leading to the Iligan City Hall to the east and Saint Michael’s Cathedral to the west, temporarily disrupting the Monday morning traffic.

Major Zanrex Panolong, Iligan City Police Office spokesperson, told MindaNews the EOD team initiated a water cannon disruptor at the suspicious item.

The EOD team later determined the sack contained junk materials, and not an IED, the official said.

Panolong urged civilians to immediately report to authorities suspicious items for immediate response. (Richel Umel / MindaNews)