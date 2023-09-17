Tight security enforced in bar exam venue in Davao City

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 17 September) — A 274-personnel security contingent has been deployed at the vicinity of the Ateneo de Davao University-Senior High School (ADDU-SHS) along McArthur Highway to ensure the safety of the examinees on the first day of the 2023 Bar Examinations on Sunday.

Capt. Hazel Tuazon, spokesperson for the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), told MindaNews that the security forces have been deployed there since Saturday.

The Supreme Court had earlier announced that there are 10,867 law graduates who will take the 2023 online and regionalized bar exams in the country and that out of this number, there are 780 bar candidates taking the exams at the ADDU-Senior High School.

Tight security was enforced at the Ateneo de Davao Senior High School, venue of the bar examinations on Sunday, 17 September 2023. Of 14 testing centers nationwide, only two are in Mindanao: the Ateneo High School in Davao City and Xavier University in Cagayan de Oro City. The exam dates are September 17, 20 and 24. Photo courtesy of JENNY CASANOVA

It said there are 5,832 examinees who are taking the exams for the first time and 4,984 for at least the second time.

As of 12 noon on Sunday, the Supreme Court announced that a total of 10,404 bar candidates took the exam, 948 of them at the ADDU-SHS and 530 at Xavier University in Cagayan de Oro City.

Various support groups, consisting of relatives, fraternities, and students from different law schools in Mindanao converged outside the venue of the bar exams in Davao to cheer for their barristers.

ADDU-SHS and Xavier University in Cagayan de Oro City are among the 14 testing centers across the country. They are the only two bar exam venues in Mindanao.



Mindanao comprises 28 provinces and 33 cities.

Tuazon assured that the authorities would continue to enforce tight security on the second and third day of the bar exams on September 20 and 24.

She said they would deploy 374 security personnel on the last day.

In an advisory issued by the City Government of Davao, activities such as salubongs (welcome), send-offs, and other gatherings are strictly prohibited within the vicinity of ADDU-SHS on exam dates.

“Law enforcement personnel onsite shall strictly enforce this by clearing the area within 70 meters from the perimeter of ADDU-SHS on the aforementioned dates. Violators shall be penalized accordingly,” it said.

This year’s bar exams, chaired by Associate Justice Ramon Hernando, are composed of six core subjects, with two subjects taken per exam date, one in the morning and another in the afternoon.

Examinations on Political and Public International Law (15%) and Commercial and Taxation Laws (20%) have been set for September 17, Civil Law (20%) and Labor Law and Social Legislation (10%) on September 20, and Criminal Law (10%) and Remedial Law, Legal and Judicial Ethics with Practical Exercises (25%) on September 24. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)