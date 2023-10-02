Datu Odin Sinsuat municipality, Maguindanao. Map courtesy of Google

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 30 October) – Two men were killed and five others were wounded during a shooting in Bugawas, Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao del Norte on Monday, Oct. 30, according to Lt Col Esmael Madin, the town police chief.

The shooting occurred past 5am, shortly before polling precincts opened for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, just outside the school in Bugawas where the voting was supposed to take place.

Killed were Juhaiman Ube and one alias Mistik. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds. A firearm was recovered from one of them.

Four of the wounded were identified as Mohalidin Solaiman, Jerik Alon, Nasrudin Salik, and Harong Tating. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Witnesses identified the alleged gunmen as Romar Abas alias “Mok,” Keds Lidasan alias “Keds,” Abdulatipl Abas, and Teng Kapaya.

Members of the Abas clan are rivals in the election. (Ferdinandh Cabrera/MindaNews)